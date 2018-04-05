Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D-Mass.) says the GOP lawmakers he knows are as exasperated by President Donald Trump’s tweets as nearly everyone else appears to be.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Kennedy if his Republican colleagues “also go like, ‘Oh no, what is this? What has happened here?’” after reading Trump’s latest tweets.

“Yes,” Kennedy, the grandson of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.), said. “Yes, yes. Of course, they do.”

Although he gave the official Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union speech last January, Kennedy also acknowledged he was an “outlier” among Democrats for his opposition to the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“I think the part of the impact of when you talk about the law is to make sure that you get the border cases right,” Kennedy told Kimmel. “I do have concerns about what an increase in availability of legal marijuana means for adolescents and what it means for folks that are struggling with addiction and mental health.”