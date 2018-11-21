Tennessee Driver Killed By Large Chunk Of Concrete Tossed Off Freeway Overpass

A Tennessee man was killed Tuesday morning after a large piece of concrete crashed through his windshield.

Joe Shelton Jr. was driving to work at the Nissan plant in Smyrna when the concrete chunk smashed his front window, hit him in the face and caused his vehicle to swerve across the highway, according to ABC News.

The 54-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bridge inspectors for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said the concrete chunk that killed Shelton wasn’t part of the bridge, and is more likely part of a roadway curb, according to local station WSMV TV.

Investigators believe the chunk was tossed by someone from the overpass, but investigators who’ve reviewed surveillance footage still do not have a description of the possible suspects, according to Newsweek.

After Shelton’s death became public, Nissan released this statement:

We are saddened to learn of Joe’s passing. Our deepest sympathies are with his family members, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.