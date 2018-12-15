Chinese-American comedian Joe Wong had a message for President Donald Trump about his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I’m from China,” Wong said. “So I know a lot about walls. They don’t work.”

He then bluntly predicted what would eventually become of Trump’s southern barrier, should it ever be constructed ― “a huge tourist attraction.”

Wong later jokingly revealed he actually respected Trump because all the marches that have taken place during his presidency had “contributed more to Americans’ health than all of the YMCAs combined.”