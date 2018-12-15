COMEDY
Chinese-American Comedian Joe Wong Makes Blunt Prediction About Donald Trump's Wall

"I’m from China. So I know a lot about walls."
By Lee Moran

Chinese-American comedian Joe Wong had a message for President Donald Trump about his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I’m from China,” Wong said. “So I know a lot about walls. They don’t work.”

He then bluntly predicted what would eventually become of Trump’s southern barrier, should it ever be constructed ― “a huge tourist attraction.”

Wong later jokingly revealed he actually respected Trump because all the marches that have taken place during his presidency had “contributed more to Americans’ health than all of the YMCAs combined.”

