SPORTS
05/29/2018 10:55 am ET

76ers Star Joel Embiid Dunks All Over Regular Joes In Pickup Game

This is where the fantasy of beating an NBA player on the playground ends.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is here to crush your hoop dreams.

The 7-foot center has been making the rounds at Philadelphia playground courts recently, giving locals a chance to ball with the best, a CBS affiliate reported.

But wannabes, take note: Embiid takes no prisoners.

On Monday he was filmed dunking all over some players on the hardtop. In one sequence, he threw the ball off a defender’s face and then slammed it through windmill style.

Sure, it might have been humiliating in the moment, but these guys probably had the time of their life.

You keep crushing their hopes, Joel.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Prince Harry Playing Sports
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Sports And Recreation Philadelphia 76ers National Basketball Association Hoop Dreams Joel Embiid
76ers Star Joel Embiid Dunks All Over Regular Joes In Pickup Game
CONVERSATIONS