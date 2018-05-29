76ers Star Joel Embiid Dunks All Over Regular Joes In Pickup Game

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is here to crush your hoop dreams.
The 7-foot center has been making the rounds at Philadelphia playground courts recently, giving locals a chance to ball with the best, a CBS affiliate reported.
But wannabes, take note: Embiid takes no prisoners.
On Monday he was filmed dunking all over some players on the hardtop. In one sequence, he threw the ball off a defender’s face and then slammed it through windmill style.
Sure, it might have been humiliating in the moment, but these guys probably had the time of their life.
You keep crushing their hopes, Joel.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Prince Harry Playing Sports