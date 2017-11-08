Joel Osteen Look-Alike Joel Osteen'd His Way Into An Actual Osteen Event

Joel Osteen took a lot of criticism in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey when his church initially refused to open its doors to Houston flood victims. So why then would anyone want to pretend to be Osteen?
Ohhhh, the millions of dollars and devoted followers, right, right, right.
Michael Klimkowski, member of the comedy group Dabs Den, bears a striking resemblance to mega-church pastor Joel Osteen. So much so that Klimkowski and his comedy troupe were able to sneak into an Osteen event in Inglewood, California, and fool just about everyone into thinking he was the real Osteen.
