Joel Osteen's Houston Megachurch To House Displaced When 'Shelters Reach Capacity'

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” reads a statement by church spokesman and Osteen’s father-in-law Donald Iloff from Monday, according to CNN.

On Monday, multiple outlets reported that the church, which seats 16,800 people, remained closed due to flooding conditions that made it “inaccessible,” according to Lakewood Facebook post.

By Tuesday, the church was prepared to open its doors.