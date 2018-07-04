U.S. NEWS
07/04/2018 01:11 pm ET

Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Win 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests

The two champions ate more than 100 hot dogs during the Fourth of July competition.
headshot
By Paige Lavender

Reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are the winners of the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests.

Sudo won the women’s competition Wednesday when she downed 37 hot dogs in 10 minutes. That’s less than the 41 she ate in the 2017 contest, where she also placed first. The record for the women’s contest, set by Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas in 2012, is 45 hot dogs.

Sudo has won the contest five years in a row. She competed against 19 women this year.

Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the women's annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the women's annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018.

Defending champion Joey Chestnut won the men’s competition, nabbing his 11th win. The official tally showed Chestnut at 64 hot dogs, though he questioned that number in an interview with CNN, claiming he’d eaten several more.

Chestnut previously told ESPN he was aiming for 75 hot dogs during Wednesday’s contest.

Chestnut set a record during the 2017 contest when he ate 72 hot dogs ― 12 more than the second-place finisher.

See more photos from the event below:

  • 1
    People attend the Annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018.&nbsp;(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
    People attend the Annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 2
    Women dressed as hotdogs are checked as they attend the Annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.&nbsp;(Photo by Eduardo Munoz
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
    Women dressed as hotdogs are checked as they attend the Annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 3
    America, man. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
    America, man. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 4
    Miki Sudo celebrates her victory. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Miki Sudo celebrates her victory. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
  • 5
    A guy dressed up like ketchup.&nbsp;(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
    A guy dressed up like ketchup. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
  • 6
    Joey Chestnut rests before the contest. (REUTERS/Stephen Yang)
    Stephen Yang / Reuters
    Joey Chestnut rests before the contest. (REUTERS/Stephen Yang)

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Paige Lavender
Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Hot Dog Joey Chestnut Miki Sudo Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Win 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests
CONVERSATIONS