Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Win 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests

Reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are the winners of the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests.

Sudo won the women’s competition Wednesday when she downed 37 hot dogs in 10 minutes. That’s less than the 41 she ate in the 2017 contest, where she also placed first. The record for the women’s contest, set by Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas in 2012, is 45 hot dogs.

Sudo has won the contest five years in a row. She competed against 19 women this year.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the women's annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018.

Defending champion Joey Chestnut won the men’s competition, nabbing his 11th win. The official tally showed Chestnut at 64 hot dogs, though he questioned that number in an interview with CNN, claiming he’d eaten several more.

Chestnut previously told ESPN he was aiming for 75 hot dogs during Wednesday’s contest.

Chestnut set a record during the 2017 contest when he ate 72 hot dogs ― 12 more than the second-place finisher.

