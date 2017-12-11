Actor Joey Lawrence said his ’90s sitcom “Blossom” could bloom again ― as in reboot.
“There has been serious talk about it, believe it or not,” he told host Steve Harvey on “Steve” Monday.
Lawrence, 41, added that he and co-star Mayim Bialik, who played his sister Blossom on the 1990-95 show, are both into it and that they have talked to creator Don Reo about it.
“If there’s a way in, we’re all down for it,” Lawrence said.
Asked by Harvey how he sees his character now, the former teen heartthrob imagined Joey returning home after a great baseball career and several marriages. “He’s gotta find something else to do with his life,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence mentioned in July that he and Bialik, who’s plenty busy as Amy on “The Big Bang Theory,” were game for a reboot or reunion show. But now that the talk is “serious,” perhaps “Blossom” fans truly have something to look forward to.