Actor Joey Lawrence said his ’90s sitcom “Blossom” could bloom again ― as in reboot.

“There has been serious talk about it, believe it or not,” he told host Steve Harvey on “Steve” Monday.

Lawrence, 41, added that he and co-star Mayim Bialik, who played his sister Blossom on the 1990-95 show, are both into it and that they have talked to creator Don Reo about it.

“If there’s a way in, we’re all down for it,” Lawrence said.

Touchstone Pictures via Getty Images Mayim Bialik and Joey Lawrence in a publicity shot for season 5 of "Blossom."

Asked by Harvey how he sees his character now, the former teen heartthrob imagined Joey returning home after a great baseball career and several marriages. “He’s gotta find something else to do with his life,” Lawrence said.