POLITICS
03/23/2018 04:00 am ET

Tweeters Freak Out Over Donald Trump's Appointment Of 'Warmonger' John Bolton

"I’m not gonna sugarcoat this: we’re f**ked."
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump horrified many people on Twitter Thursday when he announced that the notoriously hawkish former UN ambassador John Bolton would be his next National Security Adviser:

Bolton, who has also been a commentator for Fox News, will officially replace H.R. McMaster in the role on April 9.

Tweeters’ biggest concern was that Bolton, who advocated for the Iraq War during his time as a State Department official during President George W. Bush’s administration, will lead the U.S. into another conflict:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Fox News George W Bush Iraq War
Tweeters Freak Out Over Donald Trump's Appointment Of 'Warmonger' John Bolton
CONVERSATIONS