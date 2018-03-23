President Donald Trump horrified many people on Twitter Thursday when he announced that the notoriously hawkish former UN ambassador John Bolton would be his next National Security Adviser:
Bolton, who has also been a commentator for Fox News, will officially replace H.R. McMaster in the role on April 9.
Tweeters’ biggest concern was that Bolton, who advocated for the Iraq War during his time as a State Department official during President George W. Bush’s administration, will lead the U.S. into another conflict: