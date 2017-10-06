John Cleese's Bumbling Guide To Football Is A Total Touchdown

Tonight's #TNF tease is Something Completely Different: @JohnCleese explaining how football works (or trying to, at least). pic.twitter.com/dDlq8KWM5y

British comedy legend John Cleese broke down the beauty of American football in his own inimitable way on Thursday.

The “Monty Python” star did his best to explain the sport in a clip aired before the New England Patriots’ clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, which the Patriots won 19-14.

But after dissecting the game, Cleese pondered one important question.

“Why do you call it football?” he asked. “It’s handball.”