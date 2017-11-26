John Conyers Steps Down From Powerful House Committee Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

WASHINGTON ― Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) on Sunday announced that he will step down as the top Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee, pending an ethics investigation in response to multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement, Conyers continued to deny the allegations.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responded, saying that she has accepted Conyers’ temporary resignation from the committee.