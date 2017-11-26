John Conyers Steps Down From Powerful House Committee Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

WASHINGTON ― Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) on Sunday announced that he will step down as the top Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee, pending an ethics investigation in response to multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
In a statement, Conyers continued to deny the allegations.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responded, saying that she has accepted Conyers’ temporary resignation from the committee.
Earlier Sunday morning, Pelosi defended Conyers and would not say whether she believed the allegations, which reportedly included one case involving a monetary settlement.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
2017 Scenes From Congress & Capitol Hill