Police have arrested a suspect in the shocking fatal stabbing of a young woman traveling in Oakland on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train. The killer suddenly attacked Nia Wilson, 18, Sunday night, stabbing her in the neck on a transit platform without uttering a word, according to witnesses.
Her older sister, Latifah Wilson, 26, was also stabbed, but survived.
“She [was] just yelling my name, ‘Tifah, Tifah, Tifah.’ And I said, ‘I got you baby, I got you,‘” Wilson told ABC 7. “We’re gonna’ get through this. I got you, you’re my baby sister,” Wilson told Nia. “I’m her protector and I feel like I didn’t protect her.”
Wilson said she saw the attacker standing by the station stairs calmly wiping blood from his knife as she held her sister. Nia Wilson was declared dead at the scene.
Nia’s heartbroken father, Ansar Mohammed, told ABC: “That’s my baby girl.”
It was the third death in less than a week from unrelated attacks on BART. Members of the local community marched Monday to mourn Nia Wilson and demand better security. Hundreds also gathered at a makeshift memorial site inside the BART station where she died.
The suspect was identified as transient John Lee Cowell, 27. BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas said at a news conference that Cowell has been arrested over the years for a “series of violent offenses,” which he did not detail.
NBC Bay Area Channel 11 and other media reported that Cowell was released on parole in May after serving time for second-degree armed robbery. He used a box-cutter and a replica gun to rob a store, officials told NBC.
An anonymous tip led to Cowell’s arrest on a BART train, according to a police statement. He had been quickly identified after the attack with the help of BART surveillance videos. Cowell was cited for fare evasion at a BART station just last Wednesday, said Rojas.
The suspected murder weapon was found at a construction site near MacArthur station in Oakland where the killing occurred.
Investigators late Monday were still seeking a motive in the horrific attack. Cowell apparently got on the same train as Nia and her two sisters in Concord on Sunday, and disembarked when they did at the MacArthur station. But he never exchanged a word with them, according to Latifah Wilson.
“Everything that we’ve uncovered up to this point, we see no altercation,” Rojas said at a press conference Monday. “We don’t have any information that there was any type of dispute. It looks like it was an unprovoked, unwarranted, vicious attack.”
Police have no information connecting Cowell to any white supremacist group, but they’re continuing to explore all options, Rojas said.
Rojas called it one of the most “vicious” attacks during his decades on the BART police force.
Nia’s godfather, Daryle Allums, appealed for calm in the community.
“We don’t know if it’s racist, we don’t know if this was random. We don’t know what it was, but we’re asking the African American community to stand down right now,” he said at the press conference with Rojas. “Let’s get this information to find out what really happened.”
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf shared her condolences with Nia Wilson’s family and friends in a statement.
She added that while investigators “currently have no evidence to conclude that this was racially motivated ... the fact that [the] victims were both young African America women stirs deep pain and palpable fear in all of us who acknowledge the reality that our country still suffers from a tragic and deeply racist history.”
Twitter was flooded with condolences for Nia Wilson’s friends and family, as well as anger at the violence.