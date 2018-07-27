One of the central figures in the Watergate scandal that took down President Richard Nixon has a warning for President Donald Trump.

John Dean, the White House counsel to Nixon who ultimately cooperated with prosecutors, said Trump could be in big trouble if longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen flips and helps special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I don’t think it is boding well for the president,” Dean told CNN. “It’s clear, as I read the situation, that Michael Cohen is looking for a deal and he is upping the stakes.”

That’s a situation Dean knows well.

“When I became a witness, there was a huge effort to discredit me,” Dean said on CNN. “It was just my word against Nixon’s until the tape came out, and they worked mightily to try to discredit me.”