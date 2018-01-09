John Dickerson Of CBS's 'Face The Nation' Is Set To Replace Charlie Rose

John Dickerson, anchor of the CBS Sunday news program “Face the Nation,” is set to replace Charlie Rose on “CBS This Morning,” three sources familiar with the decision tell HuffPost.

CBS cut ties with Rose on Nov. 21 after The Washington Post revealed a string of sexual misconduct allegations from women who worked for him over the years. Eight women spoke to the Post about their experiences with Rose.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images John Dickerson is reportedly set to join "CBS This Morning."

Dickerson joined CBS in 2009 as an analyst and contributor and was tapped to serve as the network’s political director in 2011. In 2015, he took over the “Face The Nation” role from legendary newsman Bob Schieffer. It’s not clear if Dickerson will continue to host the program after he joins “CBS This Morning.”

Dickerson would join Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King as a co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” which ranks third in the ratings behind ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today” show