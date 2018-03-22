John Dowd To Resign As Trump's Lead Lawyer In Russia Probe: Reports

Dowd’s reported resignation comes just days after Trump added former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova to his legal team.

Rumors of Dowd’s imminent departure have been swirling for several months. The Times reported earlier this month that Trump hoped to add to his legal team Emmet Flood, a veteran Washington attorney who represented President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s during his impeachment hearings. Trump immediately denied the report and tweeted that he was “VERY happy” with his legal team.