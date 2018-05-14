White House chief of staff John Kelly’s recent comment about undocumented immigrants isn’t sitting well with those in the Asian-American community.

Many on Twitter spoke out after Kelly’s recent NPR interview, when he said most people who immigrate to the U.S. without authorization “are not bad people,” but that they’re also not “people that would easily assimilate into the United States into our modern society.”

“They’re overwhelmingly rural people in the countries they come from – fourth, fifth, sixth grade educations are kind of the norm,” Kelly told NPR. “They don’t speak English, obviously that’s a big thing. They don’t speak English. They don’t integrate well, they don’t have skills.”

Members of the Asian-American community, which has a significant immigrant population, condemned Kelly’s suggestion that a rural background or lack of English skills precludes someone from being a valuable addition to the United States. Prominent Asian-Americans, including former Cabinet secretary and Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), tweeted their opposition to Kelly’s statement.

I grew up on a rice farm in rural Japan. When I arrived in Hawaii, I didn’t speak a word of English. John Kelly, you don’t understand how immigrants have built our country. https://t.co/tFwL4rIwyh — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) May 11, 2018

WH COS John Kelly says that immigrants from rural areas without English skills don’t integrate into the U.S.



My dad came from rural China and spoke little English. He raised a son who held the same rank in the Obama WH (Asst. to the Pres.) that Kelly holds. I’d say we did okay. pic.twitter.com/m1fW3oqmRz — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) May 11, 2018

My uneducated grandparents from a rural village came to this country and became small business owners, but what do I know. https://t.co/WoRckt376d — Melissa Hung (@fluffysharp) May 11, 2018

The next generations went on to college and became medical professionals, IT folks, an engineer or two, publishing professional. One writer 🙋🏽‍♀️. There's a cancer doctor in my family who has done important research. But hey, go on with this ridiculous narrative. — Melissa Hung (@fluffysharp) May 11, 2018

#DearJohnKelly I immigrated to this country with no English. I went on to go to college at 13 and Harvard Law School at 17. Now, my debut novel is about to be published. Pls don’t define value as a human by one’s English. If my 1st grade teacher had done that, I wouldn’t be here. pic.twitter.com/5fPBnQ7Niq — Kelly Yang (@kellyyanghk) May 13, 2018

Author Celeste Ng also shared her own family’s story via Twitter in response to Kelly’s remarks. She noted that her father, who would go on to work for NASA, grew up in rural China, and that his own father had no more than a sixth-grade education.

The fuck outta here with your racist “These are not people that would easily assimilate into the United States into our modern society." — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) May 12, 2018

Ng explained that her parents put down roots in America’s Rust Belt, bought houses, paid taxes and Social Security, and had daughters who attended Ivy League schools and went on to have successful careers.

But the author also noted that ultimately, having a typical success story “doesn’t even matter.”

You don’t need to get a PhD and work for NASA, or go to an Ivy, or write a bestseller, or fuck, even “assimilate” into “our modern US society” to have value as an immigrant. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) May 12, 2018

Immigrants bring value to the US and to our society because they bring diversity of experiences and diverse points of view and that makes us richer. They don’t need to pass some kind of “value test” to be the “good” kind of immigrant. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) May 12, 2018

The strength of the US comes from our diversity and from our inclusion. Every group of immigrants has added to who we are. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) May 12, 2018

The idea that immigrants need to “assimilate” is really another way of saying that they need to erase their heritages, Ng wrote ― “that only those who shed their identities ‘belong.’” The belief also perpetuates the “good immigrant vs. bad immigrant” narrative. And ultimately, Kelly’s comments do not acknowledge the true value of diversity, Ng added.

#DearJohnKelly, the fuck outta here with your racist, exclusivist, revisionist ideas about what a “good” immigrant is and who “belongs” here. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) May 12, 2018

Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing racial group in the U.S., and almost 60 percent of them were born in another country, according to the Pew Research Center. That rises to 73 percent among Asian adults.

AAPI Data estimates that about 1.7 million Asian-Americans are undocumented, accounting for about 13 percent of the total 11.1 million undocumented immigrants in the country, Pew reports.

Asian-Americans are also the racial group with the highest rate of limited English proficiency ― defined as having a “limited ability to read, speak, write, or understand English” ― with 35 percent falling into this category, according to the Center For American Progress.

Immigration experts and advocates alike criticized Kelly’s remark. What’s more, genealogical researcher Monica Pattangall found that the chief of staff’s own grandparents hailed from rural areas in Italy and Ireland, according to The Washington Post.

The Post’s Christopher Ingraham also pointed out that Kelly’s remark about “rural” people is particularly odd since a significant chunk of the U.S. population comes from rural areas.

Kelly made his remarks when asked whether he supports Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement that the U.S. will prosecute people trying to enter the country illegally, leading authorities to separate parents from their children.