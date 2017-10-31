People Are Officially Done With John Kelly After His 'Absurd' Civil War Comments

John Kelly, chief of staff to President Donald Trump, angered many on Monday when he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that the Civil War was caused by a “lack of ability to compromise.”
Kelly had been seen by some as a voice of reason in the White House. But his latest comments may have burned up whatever goodwill he had among the president’s critics:
Black People: hey hi we are not your property— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 31, 2017
Southerners: yes the fuck you are
John Kelly: damn shame they couldn’t meet in the middle https://t.co/bGlzkO4NjR
Dear John Kelly: The United States of America exists because President Lincoln did not compromise. https://t.co/ciEienHASx— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 31, 2017
It’s irresponsible & dangerous, especially when white supremacists feel emboldened, to make fighting to maintain slavery sound courageous. https://t.co/qb2X7QhG7M— Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 31, 2017
John Kelly to trump: “I see your Nazi sympathizing and raise you one longing for the days of slavery.” #RacistPoker— TrumpSwamp (@SwampyTrump) October 31, 2017
The Civil War was fought over slavery— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 31, 2017
The Civil War was fought over slavery
The Civil War was fought over slavery.
This will be on the test. https://t.co/Mv0fWyZXm6
According to #Kelly, had Lincoln said, “Ok. You can have slaves on Tuesdays and Saturday.” There wouldn’t have been a Civil War. #absurd https://t.co/FYYEEIzLgq— David Liberman (@ElDavisimo) October 31, 2017
You’ll never be able to spin the Civil War into a both sides were good argument. pic.twitter.com/p4iK1zI5oo— (((Jammy))) (@Carlisias) October 31, 2017
👇 Please stop referring to John Kelly as one of the "adults." https://t.co/lDLA47pQFB— Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) October 31, 2017
There was compromise before the Civil War. It was called - get this - The Missouri Compromise. Didn't work out so well.— Nick Swan (@guitarswan) October 31, 2017
Thread: Apart from being racist, Kelly's claim the Civil War happened because of "lack of compromise" erases the MANY compromises pre-War. https://t.co/KJSxQzDdXQ— Alexander McBooOOo👻 (@AlexanderMcCoy4) October 31, 2017
John Kelly wanting to compromise with slave-owners actually tells you all you need to know about John Kelly's moral framework.— Colin Diersing (@cdiersing) October 31, 2017
“Our new govt is founded upon … the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man” —Alexander Stephens, VP of the Confederacy https://t.co/mtlnQzR4bM— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) October 31, 2017
Great to see General Kelly has turned into Colonel Klink— scott linnen (@ScottLinnen) October 31, 2017
With the express intent of preserving slavery. https://t.co/xCp1rh3wfx— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 31, 2017
Dear god, a US general is unsure whose side he’s on in the Civil War. How does Gen Kelly feel about WWII? https://t.co/ErxZBsRvJD— John SCAREavosis (@aravosis) October 31, 2017
If really wondering what Civil War was about, read the actual declarations of secession. They made it clear. https://t.co/6BQ6kz9Joh— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 31, 2017
"The lack of the ability to compromise caused the Civil War" should be followed immediately by a reading of this:https://t.co/fsmrwyByGT pic.twitter.com/suhcs9VtQj— Derek Willis (@derekwillis) October 31, 2017
If you were wondering (which you shouldn't be) yes, Slavery started the civil war.— Kevin and Benedict (@kevandbenedict) October 31, 2017
If there was ever any doubt, we now know John Kelly is fully on board with the white supremacist Trump agenda. https://t.co/pPUTflM8Bw— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 31, 2017
The only way you can argue the Civil War should have been averted through compromise is if you believe black lives literally didn't matter.— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 31, 2017
We call for the resignation of John Kelly. We won’t tolerate the defense of slaveowners.— Omar Vaid (@omarvaid) October 31, 2017
John Kelly:— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 31, 2017
Formerly: General
Currently: Whore https://t.co/tDFwD7Z4Nd
Anybody that says John Kelly is the moral consciousness of the White House is gravely mistaken.— Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) October 31, 2017
John Kelly is the swamp.
Fin.
