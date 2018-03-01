John Kelly Jokes 'God Punished Me' By Making Him Trump's Chief Of Staff

Tell us how you really feel.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly may be having second thoughts about his decision to work in the Trump administration, based on comments he made on Thursday.

Kelly was speaking at an event marking the 15th anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security, which he led for six months before replacing former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Kelly seemed to miss the days when he was merely protecting the United States and not dealing with the repercussions of every Trump tweet.

He began his remarks on Thursday by telling the crowd, “I miss every one of you, every day.”

The crowd laughed at the comment, which inspired Kelly to express regret at leaving his post at DHS.

“The last thing I wanted to do was walk away from one of the great honors of my life, being the secretary of Homeland Security,” Kelly said. “But I did something wrong and God punished me, I guess.”

Kelly’s quip was taken as a joke by the audience, but there may have been an undercurrent of truth.

Since Kelly became chief of staff in late July, he has had to defend all sorts of Trump gaffes, including telling false stories about Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.), and defending former aide Rob Porter against allegations that he physically abused his two ex-wives.

Plus, he’s had to deal with security clearance issues for Jared Kushner and other White House staffers.