John Kelly 'Relieved To Be Leaving' White House: CNN

It’s tough to lose a job around Christmas but outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly seems OK with it.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta is reporting that Kelly has told friends he’s relieved to be leaving the White House after taking on the position last July.

CNN’s Jim @Acosta reports that the outgoing chief of staff John Kelly is confiding in friends that he is relieved to be leaving his post at the White House. https://t.co/nywQ18PEvS pic.twitter.com/gsdWqSY2Li — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 13, 2018

The news that Kelly might be OK with no longer serving at the beck and call of Donald Trump may not be much of a surprise.

Back in September, Bob Woodward wrote in his book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” that Kelly frequently griped about the president, calling him “unhinged.”

In one meeting Kelly allegedly called Trump “an idiot” and said it was “pointless to try to convince him of anything.”

Woodward quoted Kelly as saying, “He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”

In June, Kelly reportedly called the White House a “miserable place to work, according to the New York Times.