Former Secretary of State John Kerry fears America’s democracy “might not be able to survive four more years” of President Donald Trump.

Kerry’s warning came in a Democratic Party fundraising email released in his name on Wednesday. Kerry, also a former Democratic senator from Massachusetts, lamented Trump’s destruction of “the world order we built” during President Barack Obama’s administration.

He also urged Democrats to help “stop this international chaos from continuing” by donating to the party so that candidates could “win back seats nationwide in the months and years ahead.”

Ben Jacobs, a political reporter for The Guardian, shared a screenshot of the email to Twitter on Wednesday:

This is a very dire fundraising email sent out by the DNC under John Kerry's name pic.twitter.com/QwRZufH7Do — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 30, 2019

Trump’s “complete disregard for diplomacy has embarrassed our nation on the world stage” and “weakened the very foundation of our democracy,” Kerry wrote.

He added that Trump had “divided us at home and isolated America in the world, taking us backwards and threatening the very institutions and alliances that America’s leaders built since World War II to bring the world together.”