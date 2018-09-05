On #LSSC tonight: former Secretary of State @JohnKerry helps @StephenAtHome make sense of today's surprise @nytimes op-ed. Tune in tonight for the full interview! #JohnKerry pic.twitter.com/cy3AoA07el

Former Secretary of State John Kerry didn’t mince words when reacting to the latest explosive developments surrounding President Donald Trump.

“This scares the hell out of me,” he told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.

Colbert had asked Kerry about an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times from an unnamed “senior official” who claimed to be part of a secret resistance inside the White House.

Also this week, excerpts from Fear, the upcoming book by Bob Woodward, revealed that members of Trump’s inner circles were deliberately ignoring the president’s orders and stealing papers off his desk to stop him from acting impulsively.

“What it really means is we don’t have a president,” Kerry said. “We have a president who is there, but he is not capable of doing the job or living up to the responsibilities.”