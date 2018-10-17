ENTERTAINMENT
John Krasinski Pulls Epic House Prank On Unsuspecting Jimmy Kimmel

The years-long prank war between the pair is clearly back on.
By Lee Moran

John Krasinski has renewed his years-long prank war with late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel ― and the actor’s latest joke on his unsuspecting former neighbor is one for the books.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” broadcast from Brooklyn, New York, the pair reminisced about pranking each other when they lived nearby.

Krasinski then stunned Kimmel with the latest installment of their fun feud — which involved him taking over the Airbnb property Kimmel was staying in for the week of broadcasts from New York City.

Check out how Krasinski transformed the exterior of the house, and Kimmel’s response, in the clip above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Celebrities Jimmy Kimmel Brooklyn John Krasinski Prank
