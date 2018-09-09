John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber And Tim Rice All Have EGOTs Now

Broadway icon Andrew Lloyd Webber, singer John Legend and lyricist Tim Rice all joined the exclusive EGOT club on Sunday night with a Creative Arts Emmy win.

To be an EGOT winner means a person has been honored with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. All three men picked up an Emmy for their work on NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert,” which won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Lloyd Webber, 70, completed his EGOT nearly 40 years after earning his first Tony. The composer, responsible for such hit shows as “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats,” won his first Tony in 1980 for Best Original Score for “Evita.″ Lloyd Webber has six other Tony awards as well as three Grammys and an Oscar.

Rice, 73, has won three Oscars for Best Original Song, his first in 1993 for “A Whole New World” in Disney’s “Aladdin.” The lyricist also has three Grammys and three Tonys, including sharing that 1980 Tony for “Evita” with Lloyd Webber.

Legend, 39, is the youngest person ever to complete an EGOT. The artist has 10 Grammys from his music career and a Tony for Best Play Revival as co-producer of “Jitney.” In 2015, Legend also won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Glory,” which was featured in the film “Selma.”

Chrissy Teigen, Legend’s wife, went to the Emmy award ceremony Sunday night between tapings of her Paramount series “Lip Sync Battle” and provided updates on her social media accounts.