John Legend Becomes First Black Man To Reach EGOT Status

John Legend made history Sunday night.

The singer and actor won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, along with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, for producing the best variety special winner, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

The win put all three men in the exclusive EGOT club, which means they have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony — a collection of awards held by only 12 other people, including Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks, before their win over the weekend.

But Legend’s EGOT is particularly noteworthy, since he is the first black man to win all four awards.

Whoopi Goldberg was the first black woman to achieve EGOT status in 2002, after she won a Daytime Emmy (hey, it counts!) for outstanding class special for “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel,” according to Billboard.

Legend, 39, tied with “The Book of Mormon” and “Frozen” songwriter Robert Lopez, who had just turned 39 when he won all four awards, for being the youngest to complete the quadfecta, the BBC notes.

The “All of Me” singer has 10 Grammys from his music career and a Tony for best play revival as a co-producer of “Jitney.” In 2015, Legend won an Oscar for best original song for “Glory,” which was featured in the film “Selma.”

Model Chrissy Teigen, Legend’s wife, posted a sweet video of her husband putting his Emmy at the top of his display of awards.

“Perfect,” Teigen can be heard saying after Legend places his latest award.