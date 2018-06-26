John Legend Jokes He's Had 'Enough' Of Chrissy Teigen's Trolling

Chrissy Teigen is almost always out to roast her husband, singer John Legend, but one meme in particular seems to be creating a little tension between the two.

It’s no secret that Legend bears a resemblance to the animated character Arthur from the PBS Kids show of the same name. Teigen has roasted her husband over their similarities before, and recently did so again last week in a photo with their daughter, Luna.

The 33-year-old joked that Luna was sitting with her father in the photo, though she’s really just holding a stuffed doll of Arthur.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

In the comments, Teigen added a little tidbit about the aardvark.

“This is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one,” she said. All Legend could answer with was “Wow.”

As if that wasn’t funny enough, the Cravings cookbook author later posted an “Arthur”/Legend mashup over the weekend and captioned it with the lyrics to the show’s theme song.

“And I say hey HEY what a wonderful kind of day. Where we can learn to laugh and play. And get along with each other. You’ve got to listen to your heart, listen to the beat, listen to the rhythm, the rhythm of the street,” Teigen wrote, tagging Deen Ally, the artist who made the image.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 24, 2018 at 3:05pm PDT

Unfortunately, the last post was just too much for Legend to bear.

“Enough is enough,” he wrote in the comments of his wife’s post, as captured by Comments by Celebs. It’s the meme that broke the Arthur lookalike’s back.

A post shared by @commentsbycelebs on Jun 24, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

John Mayer even chimed in on the post, writing, “Find someone who looks at you like @chrissyteigen looks at ways to take the legs out from under @johnlegend.”

But being a good sport, Teigen later roasted herself in a meme that compared her to the “legs go all the way up” girl from “Family Guy.” The photo also included John, but he was accidentally mischaracterized as Arthur’s dad instead of Arthur.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT

Though Teigen clearly enjoys roasting Legend with Arthur jokes, there’s one comparison category she won’t tolerate ― people sending her photos of babies that look like John.

For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2017