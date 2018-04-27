John Legend Tries In Earnest To Talk Kanye West Out Of Supporting Trump

Hey, he gave it a whirl.

Kanye West posted a private text message between him and John Legend to Twitter on Thursday.

Buzzfeed confirmed that Legend, who is identified as “JL,” texted the “Famous” rapper, encouraging him to distance himself from President Donald Trump.

“So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color,” Legend texted West. “Don’t let this be part of your legacy.”

West responded, claiming that Legend trying to control his opinion. “Bringing up my fans and legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought,” he wrote.

Legend, then pleaded with West to consider how powerful his influence is.

“Think with empathy and context too,” he wrote back.

Legend’s text comes after the rapper posted a series of pro-Trump tweets Wednesday, which caught the president’s — and the entire internet’s — attention.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Some find West’s support from Trump confusing, considering that in 2005 the artist slammed former President George W. Bush for not caring about black people during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Kanye doesn’t care about black people. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 25, 2018

Comedian Stephen Colbert weighed in on “The Late Show” with this message to West: