John Malkovich Will Star With Jude Law In 'Young Pope' Follow-Up

Fans of HBO’s “The Young Pope,” your prayers have been answered: The casting to the show’s follow-up, “The New Pope” is underway.

John Malkovich is slated to star alongside “The Young Pope” lead Jude Law in the upcoming series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Law’s pope turned the internet on its head with memes galore, and the upcoming series seems to be already doing the same:

Pope We Go Again https://t.co/3zwhXWncVC — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) July 2, 2018

when you realize that there might an episode of The New Pope in which Pius XIII aka Lenny Belardo dunks on the Young Pope-themed Met Gala pic.twitter.com/XumyP5PMP5 — meaning machine (@EricThurm) July 2, 2018

tfw John Malkovich is gonna be in The Young Pope and you're pretty sure he's going to insist on doing an accent pic.twitter.com/8F5UMoaEBa — Michael Baumann (@MJ_Baumann) July 2, 2018

In addition to Malkovich, the 10-part series will star Diane Keaton, Silvio Orlando and James Cromwell, all reprising “The Young Pope” roles. Details on the new show’s plot and individual characters have not been disclosed.

The teleplay for “The New Pope” is being written by “The Young Pope”’s Paolo Sorrentino, Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises, and produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside in co-production with Mediapro.