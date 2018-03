Musician John Mayer was hospitalized Tuesday morning so he could undergo an emergency appendectomy, according to the band Dead & Company. Mayer is currently touring with the group.

The band was scheduled to play a show Tuesday night in New Orleans. It tweeted that the show has been postponed.

