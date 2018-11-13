“Some people still say, ‘That guy’s a dick,’” Mayer told the magazine. “And I go, ‘Well, any of that data you’re working off of is really old.’ I mean, I can tell you for sure that I haven’t been a dick in many years. That’s a really outdated take.”

Though, he added that take would’ve been pretty accurate a few years ago.

“I probably had a run in my life where I wasn’t aware that there was anything I couldn’t have. And it made a monster out of me,” the singer said. “And there’s something very freeing about you can’t. And that’s about the right age in your life where you go, ‘Yeah, you can’t.’”

Head to Complex to read the rest of Mayer’s interview.