John Mayer's Weird New Low-Budget Video Is A Meme-Worthy Masterpiece

John Mayer dropped the video for his new song “New Light” on Thursday, and it’s pretty much the opposite of the slick, overproduced videos that most artists release.

Mayer cracked on Twitter that he made it with “with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos.”

The result is an intentionally awkward mix of Mayer and cheesy stock footage including Times Square, Paris, the Egyptian pyramids and... well... stuff like this:

