ENTERTAINMENT
05/25/2018 12:25 am ET

John Mayer's Weird New Low-Budget Video Is A Meme-Worthy Masterpiece

Mayer's hilariously strange "New Light" video even spells his name wrong.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

John Mayer dropped the video for his new song “New Light” on Thursday, and it’s pretty much the opposite of the slick, overproduced videos that most artists release. 

Mayer cracked on Twitter that he made it with “with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos.”

The result is an intentionally awkward mix of Mayer and cheesy stock footage including Times Square, Paris, the Egyptian pyramids and... well... stuff like this: 

Check it out above. 

Mayer hits the road later this month when Dead & Company, in which he plays guitar, kicks off its summer tour. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

John Mayer Dead And Company New Light
John Mayer's Weird New Low-Budget Video Is A Meme-Worthy Masterpiece
CONVERSATIONS