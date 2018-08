Looking At The Potential Replacements For John McCain

At first blush, placing a rock star with Satanic vibes in the U.S. Senate would seem like an odd decision, particularly by a Republican governor.However, one person's Satanic rocker is another person's Republican small-business owner with strong conservative bona fides who, not for nothing, was friendly with McCain . Cooper, 70, moved to Phoenix when he was a child and is a fixture in the city, where he owned a restaurant for 18 years , regularly appears at Suns games and even founded a local Christian teen center . Cooper has long described himself as a Republican but has mostly kept his politics to himself, telling the Spotify show, “Metal Hammer” in 2016 that he didn't view musical fame as a good political experience.“First of all, why do people think rock stars know more than they do?" said Cooper. "That is the biggest fallacy in the world — if anything, we’re dumber. We’re not smarter than anybody else. I mean, why do you think we’re rock stars?"While Cooper may have sold himself short with such comments, there exists a potentially bigger roadblock to his appointment: Cooper is not the biggest fan of Trump, who has a tendency not to forgive past slights. While such independence might make Cooper a spiritual (if unconventional) successor to McCain, his appointment could alienate Trump supporters. Cooper told Rolling Stone in 2016 that he couldn't bring himself to vote for Trump and, perhaps even more damningly, he implied that Trump cheats at golf Cooper could not be reached for comment.