POLITICS
08/26/2018 11:53 am ET

The Best Stories About John McCain

Capitol Hill staffers and reporters are among those sharing their favorite memories of the senator.
headshot
By Igor Bobic
Tom Williams via Getty Images

The tributes to John McCain continued to mount on Sunday, honoring the legacy of the Vietnam war hero, Arizona senator and one-time GOP presidential nominee who died on Saturday from cancer at the age of 81.

“I don’t think we’ll ever see anyone like John McCain, I think he was one of a kind,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said Sunday of his home state colleague on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Capitol Hill staffers, reporters, and other Washingtonians who knew McCain also posted on Twitter some of their favorite stories about him ― a man who possessed a sometimes cantankerous, yet always gracious and authentic personality.

headshot
Igor Bobic
Politics Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics And Government John Mc Cain Joe Biden Government Jeff Flake
The Best Stories About John McCain
CONVERSATIONS