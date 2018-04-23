COMEDY
04/23/2018 05:09 am ET

John Oliver Bought An Ad On 'Hannity' To Teach Basic Math To Trump

The catheter cowboy is back with an important message.
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump spends so much time watching Fox News that hosts and guests on the network use their appearances to reach him directly

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver isn’t on Fox News, but he’s not letting that stop him. 

Oliver has previously purchased ads on the network featuring a “catheter cowboy” to explain some basic facts about the world and healthcare. This week, Oliver bought time in the Washington, D.C. market during “Hannity” to teach the president some basic math about the Iran nuclear deal

Check it out above. 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Fox News John Oliver Iran Nuclear Deal Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
John Oliver Bought An Ad On 'Hannity' To Teach Basic Math To Trump
CONVERSATIONS