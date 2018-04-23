John Oliver Bought An Ad On 'Hannity' To Teach Basic Math To Trump

President Donald Trump spends so much time watching Fox News that hosts and guests on the network use their appearances to reach him directly.
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver isn’t on Fox News, but he’s not letting that stop him.
Oliver has previously purchased ads on the network featuring a “catheter cowboy” to explain some basic facts about the world and healthcare. This week, Oliver bought time in the Washington, D.C. market during “Hannity” to teach the president some basic math about the Iran nuclear deal.
