President Donald Trump last week claimed there were “very fine people on both sides” of the white supremacist march and counterprotest in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver begged to differ.

“No they weren’t, and I’ll tell you why,” Oliver said. “If you are marching with white nationalists you are, by definition, not a very nice person. Let me put it to you this way: If Malala Yousafzai had taken part in that rally, you’d have to say, ‘OK, I guess Malala sucks now.’”

Oliver also had some blunt words for Fox News host Melissa Francis, who defended Trump’s comments and tearfully complained about being “judged.”

“Here’s a tip,” Oliver offered. “If you’re getting emotionally overwhelmed and feeling judged for defending Trump in his Nazi sympathizer phase, stop fucking doing it! It’s that simple. No one is making you do it.”