10/16/2017 05:03 am ET

John Oliver Calls Out The Academy For Hypocrisy After Weinstein Decision

"Last Week Tonight" host takes on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal.

By Ed Mazza

Color John Oliver unimpressed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for kicking out producer Harvey Weinstein over sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations. 

As the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” noted, the organization still has a number of less-than-distinguished members. 

“Yes, finally ― the group that counts among its current members Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby and Mel Gibson has found the one guy who treated women badly and kicked him out,” Oliver said. “So congratulations, Hollywood. See you at the next Oscars where ― and this is true ― Casey Affleck will be presenting Best Actress.”

See his full takedown the clip above.

