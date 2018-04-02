COMEDY
John Oliver Shreds The Feds For Forcing Kids To Appear In Court Without Lawyers

"Last Week Tonight" host calls out a broken system.
John Oliver called out what just may be one of the worst parts of the U.S. legal system. 

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver showed how children can be forced to defend themselves in immigration court because they were not entitled to legal representation.

I’ve taught immigration law literally to 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds,” immigration judge Jack H. Weil argued in 2016. “It takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of patience. They get it. It’s not the most efficient, but it can be done.”

“No, it can’t!” an incredulous Oliver shot back. “You can’t teach immigration law to a 3-year-old. You can’t even explain to a child that age that Elmo isn’t his best friend.” 

See his full takedown of the system ― and many of its other flaws ― in the clip above. 

Kids Writing To Kids In Immigrant Detention
