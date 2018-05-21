COMEDY
05/21/2018 06:44 am ET

John Oliver Needles The 'Dangerously Unregulated' Rehab Industry

Watch him try to rehabilitate the rehab biz.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

John Oliver takes addiction seriously, but the industry offering to cure it is a joke, he said on “Last Week Tonight” Sunday.

The HBO host called the $35 billion rehab business “dangerously unregulated,” cracking that even O.J. Simpson could open a sober-living facility “which would obviously be called the Juice Cleanse.”

One absurdity that stood out to Oliver is the high profits reportedly reaped from centers conducting urine tests ― which led The New York Times to deem urine “liquid gold.”

“Peeing liquid gold sounds like the symptom of an STD you can only contract from fucking C-3PO,” Oliver said.

Watch Oliver try to rehabilitate the rehab biz above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

John Oliver Addiction Last Week Tonight Alcohol Rehab Drug Rehab
John Oliver Needles The 'Dangerously Unregulated' Rehab Industry
CONVERSATIONS