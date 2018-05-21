John Oliver Needles The 'Dangerously Unregulated' Rehab Industry

John Oliver takes addiction seriously, but the industry offering to cure it is a joke, he said on “Last Week Tonight” Sunday.

The HBO host called the $35 billion rehab business “dangerously unregulated,” cracking that even O.J. Simpson could open a sober-living facility “which would obviously be called the Juice Cleanse.”

One absurdity that stood out to Oliver is the high profits reportedly reaped from centers conducting urine tests ― which led The New York Times to deem urine “liquid gold.”

“Peeing liquid gold sounds like the symptom of an STD you can only contract from fucking C-3PO,” Oliver said.