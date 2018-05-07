John Oliver: Trump And Giuliani Have Something In Common And It's Gross

Rudy Giuliani’s confusing media appearances over the past week, in which his attempts to defend President Donald Trump backfired, have some wondering what happened to the once-respected former mayor of New York City.

John Oliver revealed the answer on “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday.

“Nothing,” he explained. “He was always this awful.”

Then, Oliver took a look back at the lowlights of Giuliani’s career before concluding that the former mayor and current president were basically ”two versions of the same person.”