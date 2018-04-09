COMEDY
John Oliver: Even Mickey Mouse Would Tell Scott Pruitt To 'Go F**k Himself'

"Space Mountain’s going to be underwater in 10 years, you son of a bitch!"
By Ed Mazza

John Oliver says EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s big spending on security might be needed after all. 

Some of Pruitt’s much-criticized $832,000 security tab for the first quarter included protection during a trip to Disneyland. On Sunday’s broadcast of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver said that expense could actually be legit. 

“If anyone needs security at Disneyland, it’s Scott Pruitt ― a man who even Mickey and Minnie Mouse would tell to go fuck himself,” Oliver said. ”‘Space Mountain’s going to be underwater in 10 years, you son of a bitch!’” 

See his full takedown of Pruitt in the clip above.

