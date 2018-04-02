John Oliver: Sinclair Broadcasters 'Like Members Of A Brainwashed Cult'

When Deadspin released its now-viral video showing several Sinclair Broadcast Group news anchors reading the same message about “false or biased” news, John Oliver was ready.

The host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” had already dedicated a segment last July to Sinclair’s “must runs,” pieces of content the conservative media giant demands its local news stations across America air to their audiences.

He was back Sunday night with this message:

“Nothing says ‘we value independent media’ like dozens of reporters forced to repeat the same message over and over again like members of a brainwashed cult.”

The comedian also called out the broadcasting giant for pushing commentary by President Donald Trump’s former aide, Boris Epshteyn, as must-run content.

But Oliver added that the company’s recent message on “media bias” was taking things to a whole new level.