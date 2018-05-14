COMEDY
John Oliver Reveals The Secret To Figuring Out What’s Going On In Trump’s Mind

Ouch!
By Ed Mazza

John Oliver returned to “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday to tear into Michael Cohen, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump

Cohen is now embroiled in a scandal over millions of dollars in payments his shell company received in consulting fees, including $500,000 from a firm linked to a Russian oligarch. AT&T also paid Cohen up to $600,000, a move the company later called a “big mistake.”

AT&T told The New York Times that it was hoping to better understand the president’s thinking, but Oliver called that “just ridiculous.” 

“If you want to understand this president’s thinking, simply have a donkey kick you in the head five times, and then watch Fox News for 72 hours straight,” Oliver said. “That’ll give you a pretty good idea about what’s going on in his mind.”

See his full takedown in the clip above.

