John Oliver Fans Freak Out After He Says ‘Goodbye Forever’ And Packs Up His Set

John Oliver said “goodbye forever” on Sunday night, packed up his “Last Week Tonight” set and walked off. Now some fans are worried that he might not be coming back.
Given that HBO renewed the show last year to run through 2020, however, it was almost certainly just a joke involving Russell Crowe, koalas and chlamydia.
Oliver made headlines last month after he purchased a bunch of Russell Crowe memorabilia ― including a jock strap worn during the 2005 film “Cinderella Man” ― in the actor’s divorce auction. He then sent the jockstrap to one of the last Blockbuster video stores in Alaska.
When Crowe got wind of it, the Oscar-winning actor announced that the money from Oliver’s purchases would be used for wildlife. Specifically, it would help koalas with chlamydia. And so, the Irwin family released a video formally unveiling The John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward:
“That may honestly be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” Oliver said on Sunday night, explaining that a koala chlamydia ward was actually his goal from the very beginning. “What I’m essentially saying here is, we’ve accomplished everything we set out to do on this show. Which means thanks very much everyone, but we are fucking done here.”
Then, Oliver said “goodbye forever,” dropped his mic and walked off stage, sparking a chain reaction on Twitter:
Oliver’s show is scheduled to return next week... probably.