John Stamos Gets Engaged To Caitlin McHugh At The 'Happiest Place On Earth'

The “happiest place on Earth” recently got a whole lot happier when actor John Stamos proposed to actress Caitlin McHugh … and she said yes!
The 54-year-old “Fuller House” star shared the news in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday that showed an illustration of the two lovebirds in front of Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.
“I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after,” the caption read.
Stamos proposed to 32-year-old McHugh after showing her a film he’d created that combined “romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation films,” Today.com reported, quoting Stamos’ rep.
The pair have been dating for nearly two years.
In the days leading up to his proposal, Stamos hinted that he was ready to ditch the bachelor life, telling Ryan Seacrest during an interview last week that he was “dating” and “very much in love,” per Us Magazine.
Stamos married model Rebecca Romijn in 1998. Their divorce was finalized in 2005.
CONVERSATIONS