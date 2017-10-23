ENTERTAINMENT
10/23/2017 09:02 am ET

John Stamos Gets Engaged To Caitlin McHugh At The 'Happiest Place On Earth'

The "Fuller House" star proposed to the actress at Disneyland with a romantic montage.

By Dominique Mosbergen
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos at Comic-Con International 2016 on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California.

The “happiest place on Earth” recently got a whole lot happier when actor John Stamos proposed to actress Caitlin McHugh … and she said yes!

The 54-year-old “Fuller House” star shared the news in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday that showed an illustration of the two lovebirds in front of Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after,” the caption read.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Stamos proposed to 32-year-old McHugh after showing her a film he’d created that combined “romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation films,” Today.com reported, quoting Stamos’ rep.

The pair have been dating for nearly two years.

Chris Polk/KCA2017 via Getty Images
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles.

In the days leading up to his proposal, Stamos hinted that he was ready to ditch the bachelor life, telling Ryan Seacrest during an interview last week that he was “dating” and “very much in love,” per Us Magazine.

Stamos married model Rebecca Romijn in 1998. Their divorce was finalized in 2005.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Celebrity Photos 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos 2017
Dominique Mosbergen
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrity Relationships Disneyland Proposals Engagements John Stamos
John Stamos Gets Engaged To Caitlin McHugh At The 'Happiest Place On Earth'

CONVERSATIONS