John Stamos Gets Engaged To Caitlin McHugh At The 'Happiest Place On Earth'

The “happiest place on Earth” recently got a whole lot happier when actor John Stamos proposed to actress Caitlin McHugh … and she said yes!

The 54-year-old “Fuller House” star shared the news in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday that showed an illustration of the two lovebirds in front of Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after,” the caption read.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Stamos proposed to 32-year-old McHugh after showing her a film he’d created that combined “romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation films,” Today.com reported, quoting Stamos’ rep.

The pair have been dating for nearly two years.

Chris Polk/KCA2017 via Getty Images John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles.

In the days leading up to his proposal, Stamos hinted that he was ready to ditch the bachelor life, telling Ryan Seacrest during an interview last week that he was “dating” and “very much in love,” per Us Magazine.