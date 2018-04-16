John Stamos Welcomes First Child Named After Late Father

Everybody’s favorite uncle just became a dad.
“Full House” star John Stamos welcomed his first child with wife Caitlin McHugh ― a baby boy named Billy after his late father.
The actor, who first met his new bride in 2011 on the set of an episode of “Law & Order: SVU,” shared the news of his son’s arrival on Sunday by posting a black-and-white photo of the newborn lying on his chest with his tiny hands wrapped around Stamos’ finger.
“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” he captioned the Instagram, adding the hashtags #NotJustanUncleAnymore and #Overjoyed.” “Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father).”
Stamos, of course, famously played Uncle Jesse on “Full House” and has since reprised the role on the Netflix revival, “Fuller House,” which was recently renewed for a fourth season.
The 54-year-old previously admitted that he thought his “ship had sailed” when it came to having children, until he met McHugh, 32, a model and actress who’s appeared on shows including “The Vampire Diaries.”
“I always wanted to be a dad. Clearly I had to do some work on myself first,” Stamos told People in December. “I have a youthful thing. People say, ‘Oh, you look young.’ You start believing you’re gonna live to be 150. And then you wake up and go, ‘No, man, this is it. This is not a rehearsal.’ … People would say, ‘You should have a child.’ I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’”
After two years of dating, Stamos popped the question at Disneyland, fairytale-style, and just months later the two revealed they were expecting.
“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh told the outlet. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”
The couple made it official this February in California with a reception held at Stamos’ home and have been preparing for their expanding family ever since.
“I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t having a baby right now,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I’ve done everything anyone could ever ... I’ve had the most beautiful blessed life on the planet, and the most honest real thing I could do, I haven’t done.”
Congratulations, John and Caitlin!