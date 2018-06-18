The John Travolta mafia movie “Gotti” won’t be attracting much of a mob in theaters if Rotten Tomatoes has anything to do with it.

The biopic of crime boss John Gotti (Travolta) received a 0 percent score on the movie review aggregation site as of Monday morning. The 23 reviews so far all registered “rotten.”

Critics piled on the mafia references to send the movie to a dirt nap on its opening weekend.

Peter Travers of Rolling Stone wrote that the flick “deserves to get whacked” and “is an offer Travolta should have refused.”

“I’d rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch ‘Gotti’ again,” Johnny Oleksinski cracked in the New York Post.

In December, just ahead of the film’s planned release, Lionsgate sold the movie back to the production company, reportedly at Travolta’s request, so the film could get a wider release. “Gotti” opened Friday and earned $1.67 million in 503 theaters for the weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

On a positive note, the movie received a 79 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. “Clearly, critics are out of touch with the people who actually vote with their pocketbooks,” “Gotti” publicist Dennis Rice said, according to Deadline.