John Travolta's 'Grease' Dance With Jimmy Fallon Is Electrifying

The actor taught the host his moves from "You're The One That I Want."
By Ron Dicker

No need to better shape up, John Travolta. You still got it.

The 64-year-old actor visited “The Tonight Show” Wednesday to plug his new film “Gotti,” but stepped lively into his dancing past as well.

Watch the “Pulp Fiction” star give host Jimmy Fallon a dance lesson (above) from “Grease,” the Travolta-led film musical that marks the 40th anniversary of its release on Saturday.

The guest focused on one particular step, when Travolta’s Danny and Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy reunited on “You’re The One That I Want” at the high school carnival.

Travolta’s impromptu dancing at the Cannes Film Festival last month didn’t impress. But this time, he showed he still has the moves.

 Oh yes indeed.

 

 

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
