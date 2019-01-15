Ex-World Series MVP John Wetteland Charged With Child Sexual Abuse

Former New York Yankees World Series MVP John Wetteland has been arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse, Texas police said.

The Bartonville Police Department says it launched an investigation into the 52-year-old former pitcher on Jan. 9 after receiving information from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“Based on the initial investigation an arrest warrant was obtained,” Bartonville Police Chief Bobby Dowell said in a statement.

Wetteland was arrested Monday and charged with one count related to the continued sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, Denton County Jail records show. Dowell said Wetteland was released that same day on $25,000 bail.

The police chief declined to provide additional details on the arrest “due to the nature of the alleged offense and stage of the investigation.”

Focus On Sport via Getty Images John Wetteland pitches against the Chicago Cubs during a Major League Baseball game in 1993 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Beginning in 1989, Wetteland spent 12 years playing in the major leagues. In 1996, he won a World Series championship with the New York Yankees and was named the MVP. He also played for the Montreal Expos and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He spent his final four seasons with the Texas Rangers. He retired after the 2000 season with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA and was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2005.

A born-again Christian, Wetteland has been coaching basketball and teaching Bible studies at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, the Teaneck Daily Voice reported.

The Denton County Prosecutors Office did not immediately return HuffPost’s call for comment on Tuesday. Jail records do not list an attorney for Wetteland.

