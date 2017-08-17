Johnny Cash's Family 'Sickened By Association' With Charlottesville Neo-Nazi

“Johnny Cash was a man whose heart beat with the rhythm of love and social justice,” the post reads. “He received humanitarian awards from, among others, the Jewish National Fund, B’nai Brith, and the United Nations. He championed the rights of Native Americans, protested the war in Vietnam, was a voice for the poor, the struggling and the disenfranchised, and an advocate for the rights of prisoners.”
Additionally, the letter mentions that several members of the extended Cash family had fought the Nazis in World War II and that Johnny had taught his children to “choose love.”
Our dad told each of us, over and over throughout our lives, “Children, you can choose love or hate. I choose love.” We do not judge race, color, sexual orientation or creed. We value the capacity for love and the impulse towards kindness. We respect diversity, and cherish our shared humanity. We recognize the suffering of other human beings, and remain committed to our natural instinct for compassion and service.
Social media was abuzz with support for the post.
In addition to Cash’s family, other stars like Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Ruffalo, and more have all spoken out against the hatred shown in Charlottesville.