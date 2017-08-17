Johnny Cash's Family 'Sickened By Association' With Charlottesville Neo-Nazi

A self-proclaimed neo-Nazi wearing a Johnny Cash shirt during last weekend’s violent Charlottesville, Virginia, protests has been disavowed on social media by the late singer’s family, who claim they were “sickened by the association.”

Rosanne Cash shared a Facebook post Wednesday night on behalf of herself and her siblings Kathy, Cindy, Tara and John Carter, where they describe their country icon father as “a man whose heart beat with the rhythm of love and social justice.”

“To any who claim supremacy over other human beings, to any who believe in racial or religious hierarchy: we are not you,” the post reads. “Our father, as a person, icon, or symbol, is not you. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.”