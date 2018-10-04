Jon Favreau Reveals Title And Premise Of New 'Star Wars' Series

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images A new "Star Wars" streaming series to be called "The Mandalorian" will be set after the fall of the Empire and the time of Boba Fett (above), according to creator Jon Favreau.

Months after it was announced that director Jon Favreau would oversee a new live-action “Star Wars” series, we now have a title. The series will be called “The Mandalorian,” he revealed Wednesday on his Instagram.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” Favreau wrote. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire, and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic ….”

We’re assuming this means the series will take place sometime between the events of “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” — a significant chunk of time.

The Mandalorians are a warrior race from the planet Mandalore. The most famous Mandalorians in “Star Wars” canon are Boba Fett, introduced during the original trilogy, and his father, Jango Fett, introduced in the prequel trilogy. Though it should be noted that Jango Fett was not born on Mandalore but was adopted into the Mandalorians, which is why he and his son sport their characteristic armor.

The Mandalorians have been featured in the “Star Wars” animated series “Clone Wars” and “Rebels,” as well as in the video game “Knights of the Old Republic.”

Favreau is known for directing films like 2008’s “Iron Man” and 2016’s live-action “The Jungle Book” and being a producer on the “Avengers” film series.