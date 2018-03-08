Actor and producer Jon Favreau has signed up to write and executive produce a live-action “Star Wars” series for Disney’s new streaming service, Lucasfilm announced Thursday.

Fans of the franchise are already familiar with Favreau: He voiced a character in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated TV series and has a role in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” due out May 25.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Favreau said, according to a release from Lucasfilm.

He is also no stranger to Disney. Favreau previously directed and produced “The Jungle Book” in 2016 and is now working on a live-action version of “The Lion King.”