03/08/2018 02:42 pm ET

Jon Favreau Tapped To Write And Produce Live-Action 'Star Wars' Series

He has already been involved with the franchise's animated TV show.
By Andy McDonald

Actor and producer Jon Favreau has signed up to write and executive produce a live-action “Star Wars” series for Disney’s new streaming service, Lucasfilm announced Thursday. 

Fans of the franchise are already familiar with Favreau: He voiced a character in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated TV series and has a role in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” due out May 25.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Favreau said, according to a release from Lucasfilm. 

He is also no stranger to Disney. Favreau previously directed and produced “The Jungle Book” in 2016 and is now working on a live-action version of “The Lion King.”

The unnamed “Star Wars” series does not yet have a release date. Here’s hoping it’s better than the last time “Star Wars” did live-action TV: the infamous holiday special

